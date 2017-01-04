* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 4 The South Korean won ticked down on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened in the global market on the back of positive U.S. economic data.

The won was quoted at 1,206.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,203.5.

South Korean shares were slightly higher as foreign investors acclerated stock purchases late in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,045.64 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 214.4 billion won ($177.95 million) of KOSPI shares. Wednesday was the sixth day in a row that foreigners were net buyers. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)