SEOUL Jan 5 The South Korean won
strengthened to a near three-week high on Thursday as the U.S.
Federal Reserve's December minutes did not show specific support
for rapid rate hikes this year, while the stronger Chinese yuan
and Japanese yen gave an extra lift.
The won was quoted at 1,186.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.7 percent versus
Wednesday's close of 1,206.4. It was the highest close since
December 19, 2016.
South Korean shares edged down 0.2 percent. The Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,041.95
points.
Offshore investors have been net buyers for a seventh
straight day, purchasing a net 84.2 billion won ($71.08 million)
worth of KOSPI shares on Thursday.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)