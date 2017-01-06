* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 6 South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, led by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics after it released surprisingly positive earnings guidance earlier in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.4 percent higher at 2,049.12. It gained 1.1 percent on the week.

Foreign investors net bought shares for the eighth consecutive session. They bought a net 171 billion won ($143.47 million) worth equities on Friday.

The South Korean won slipped after seeing sharp gains in the previous session. It stood at 1,193.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,186.3.

The currency however rose 1.2 percent on a weekly basis, its biggest weekly percentage gain in 15 weeks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)