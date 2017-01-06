* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Jan 6 South Korean shares ended higher on
Friday, led by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics
after it released surprisingly positive earnings
guidance earlier in the session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.4 percent higher at 2,049.12. It gained 1.1 percent on the
week.
Foreign investors net bought shares for the eighth
consecutive session. They bought a net 171 billion won ($143.47
million) worth equities on Friday.
The South Korean won slipped after seeing sharp
gains in the previous session. It stood at 1,193.0 to the dollar
at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared
with Thursday's close of 1,186.3.
The currency however rose 1.2 percent on a weekly basis, its
biggest weekly percentage gain in 15 weeks.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)