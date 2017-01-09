* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Jan 9 The South Korean won posted
more losses on Monday as positive U.S. jobs data for December
helped the dollar stand tall against major currencies, such as
the euro and Japanese yen, putting further pressure on the won
currency.
The won was quoted at 1,208.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.3 percent from Friday's
close of 1,193.0.
South Korean shares were nearly unchanged, with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) standing at 2,048.78
points at the closing bell.
Offshore investors have been net buyers for nine straight
sessions, and bought 255.1 billion won ($211.25 million) worth
of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)