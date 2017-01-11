* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 11 South Korean shares finished at a nearly 18-month high on Wednesday, with massive purchases by foreign investors, who had anticipated strong fourth-quarter earnings data, giving a boost to the main board of the exchange.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.5 percent at 2,075.17 points, its strongest since July 21, 2015.

Offshore investors have been stock buyers for 11 days, taking 486 billion won ($406.46 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was flat and stood at 1,196.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,194.6. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)