SEOUL Jan 13 South Korean shares fell on Friday as tech giant Samsung Electronics tumbled more than 3 percent after Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was questioned by the special prosecutor on bribery suspicions linked to a political scandal.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,076.79 points.

The index, however, gained 1.4 percent for the week.

Foreign investors broke a 12-day buying streak, offloading 108.4 billion won ($92.35 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won extended its gains, finishing at 1,174.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.8 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,194.7.

The won ended the week up 1.6 percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain in 18 weeks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)