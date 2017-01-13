MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi and Kuwait continue uptrends, UAE pulls back
DUBAI, Jan 25 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait continued uptrends on Wednesday, attracting regional investors' money away from the United Arab Emirates, which pulled back.
SEOUL Jan 13 South Korean shares fell on Friday as tech giant Samsung Electronics tumbled more than 3 percent after Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was questioned by the special prosecutor on bribery suspicions linked to a political scandal.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,076.79 points.
The index, however, gained 1.4 percent for the week.
Foreign investors broke a 12-day buying streak, offloading 108.4 billion won ($92.35 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won extended its gains, finishing at 1,174.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.8 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,194.7.
The won ended the week up 1.6 percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain in 18 weeks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
MADRID, Jan 25 Strong underlying profit growth at Banco Santander in 2016 and a better-than-expected performance in the last quarter drove its shares higher on Wednesday as it weathered the impact of falls in the pound and the Mexican peso.
LONDON, Jan 25 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would publish her plan for Britain's exit from the European Union in a formal 'White Paper' to allow parliament to scrutinise it.