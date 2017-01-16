* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 16 South Korean shares and the won slumped on Monday as market sentiment cooled ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Donald Trump's inauguration as President later this week.

Shares in tech giant Samsung Electronics fell as much as 3 percent just after prosecutors said they had sought an arrest warrant for Jay Y. Lee, the company's chairman, but had limited impact on the overall market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,064.17 points.

The won was quoted at 1,182.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to the previous close of 1,174.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)