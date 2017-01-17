* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Jan 17 The South Korean won
extended gains late in the session on Tuesday as a firmer
Chinese yuan helped to support sentiment toward emerging Asian
currencies.
The won was quoted at 1,174.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent from Monday's
close.
South Korean shares edged up, with tech giant Samsung
Electronics rebounding 0.8 percent after falling on
Monday after special prosecutors said they were seeking a
warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee in
connection with a political pribery investigation.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 2,071.87 points.
Foreign investors turned to net sellers, offloading 8.4
billion won ($7.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)