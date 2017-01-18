* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 18 The South Korean won rose against the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed concerns about a stronger dollar and on lingering anxiety over a likely arrest warrant on Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee.

The won was quoted at 1,166.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,174.5.

South Korean shares were down 0.1 percent, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,070.54.

Foreign investors sold a net 19.2 billion won ($16.47 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)