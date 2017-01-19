US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings gather pace
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Updates to open)
SEOUL Jan 19 The South Korean won weakened against the dollar on Thursday, following comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalling a quick rate hike this year.
The won was quoted at 1,177.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,166.7.
South Korean shares rose slightly as market heavyweight Samsung Elec extended gains after a court rejected a prosecution bid to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent, at 2,072.79 points.
Offshore investors accelerated stock-buying near the close, purchasing a net 146.5 billion won ($124.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade as gains for energy and materials stocks amid higher commodity prices offset losses for the heavyweight financial group.