SEOUL Jan 20 The South Korean won extended its gains on Friday, benefiting from comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that were perceived as being less hawkish than some had expected.

The won was quoted at 1,169.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,177.6.

In a speech in the early Asian day, Yellen said the U.S. central bank should continue to raise interest rates slowly to keep inflation low and jobs plentiful and avoid harming the recovery the Fed has sought to nurture.

South Korean shares ended lower as investors were cautious ahead of incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,065.62 points.

Offshore investors turned net sellers, offloading a net 48.3 billion won ($41.35 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

For the week, the shares dropped 0.5 percent while the won rose 0.5 percent, marking a third straight week of gain. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)