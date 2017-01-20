* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Jan 20 The South Korean won
extended its gains on Friday, benefiting from comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that were perceived as being
less hawkish than some had expected.
The won was quoted at 1,169.2 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,177.6.
In a speech in the early Asian day, Yellen said the U.S.
central bank should continue to raise interest rates slowly to
keep inflation low and jobs plentiful and avoid harming the
recovery the Fed has sought to nurture.
South Korean shares ended lower as investors were cautious
ahead of incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's inauguration
later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.4 percent at 2,065.62 points.
Offshore investors turned net sellers, offloading a net 48.3
billion won ($41.35 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
For the week, the shares dropped 0.5 percent while the won
rose 0.5 percent, marking a third straight week of gain.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)