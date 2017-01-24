* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 24 South Korean shares and the won barely moved on Tuesday in a directionless market, reflecting uncertainties over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and impending national holidays.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,065.76 points, barely moved from 2,065.99 on Monday.

Offshore investors were net sellers for the day but sold just 12.6 billion won ($10.82 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,165.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, holding steady against the previous close of 1,165.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)