SEOUL Jan 25 The South Korean won erased early losses on Wednesday as the dollar retreated late in the session and as exporters' end-month dollar selling moderately supported the local currency.

The won was quoted at 1,166.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged compared to Tuesday's close of 1,165.9.

South Korean shares rose 0.1 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,066.94 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 211.3 billion won ($181.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)