SEOUL Jan 26 The South Korean won sped to a seven-week closing high on Thursday as exporter-sales of dollars added to broad weakness for the U.S. currency.

The won was quoted at 1,159.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest since December 8, 2016. It was up 0.6 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,166.0.

South Korean shares also ended higher thanks to strong U.S. stocks, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.8 percent at 2,083.59 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 349.2 billion won ($301.30 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

South Korean market will be closed from Friday to Monday for national holidays. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)