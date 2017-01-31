* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean shares sagged on Tuesday on weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sour investor sentiment rooted in growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 2,067.57 points.

Shares of Hyundai Mobis dropped 8.7 percent while Kia Motors fell 3.3 percent. Steelmaker Posco declined 1.3 percent and tech giant Samsung Electronics 1.1 percent.

Foreign investors sold a net 302.9 billion won ($260.83 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won pared losses as local exporters sold THE U.S. dollar in the afternoon.

The won was quoted at 1,162.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent from the previous close of 1,159.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)