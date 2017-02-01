GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
SEOUL Feb 1 The South Korean won pared gains on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar rebounded in the global market on higher demand.
Onshore trade of the won concluded at 1,158.1 to the dollar, up 0.3 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,162.1.
South Korean shares rose on local institutional buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,080.48 points.
Domestic institutions bought a net 55.4 billion won ($47.86 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors sold a net 11.9 billion won. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.