SEOUL Feb 1 The South Korean won pared gains on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar rebounded in the global market on higher demand.

Onshore trade of the won concluded at 1,158.1 to the dollar, up 0.3 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,162.1.

South Korean shares rose on local institutional buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,080.48 points.

Domestic institutions bought a net 55.4 billion won ($47.86 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors sold a net 11.9 billion won. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)