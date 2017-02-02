* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 2 The South Korean won hit a near three-month closing high on Thursday as the dollar dipped further, giving support to the local currency as well as its Asian peers.

The won was quoted at 1,146.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its strongest since Nov. 8, 2016. It was up nearly 1 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,158.1.

South Korean shares changed courses as domestic institutions dumped local equities in large amount, offsetting purchases from foreign investors and individuals.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,071.01 points.

Local institutions sold a net 176.0 billion won ($153.58 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while offshore investors bought a net 68.7 billion won worth. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)