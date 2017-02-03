GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
SEOUL Feb 3 South Korean shares and the won were little changed on Friday, with investors taking a cautious stance ahead of employment data from the United States later in the global day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,073.16 points.
The won was quoted at 1,147.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,146.8.
South Korean shares ended the week down 0.5 percent, while the won gained just over 1 percent. The local currency marked a fifth straight week of gain.
Offshore investors sold a net 111.2 billion won ($96.95 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.