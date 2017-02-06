GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Feb 6 The South Korean won closed at a 3-month high on Monday as the dollar slipped on disappointing U.S. economic data, which showed wages rising at a weaker-than-expected pace.
The won was quoted at 1,137.9 to the dollar at the close of onshore trade, its strongest level since Nov. 8. It was up 0.9 percent compared to the previous close of 1,147.6.
South Korean shares closed 0.2 percent higher with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) standing at 2,077.66 points.
Foreign investors turned net buyers right before the closing bell, and bought 3.4 billion won ($2.99 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.