SEOUL Feb 6 The South Korean won closed at a 3-month high on Monday as the dollar slipped on disappointing U.S. economic data, which showed wages rising at a weaker-than-expected pace.

The won was quoted at 1,137.9 to the dollar at the close of onshore trade, its strongest level since Nov. 8. It was up 0.9 percent compared to the previous close of 1,147.6.

South Korean shares closed 0.2 percent higher with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) standing at 2,077.66 points.

Foreign investors turned net buyers right before the closing bell, and bought 3.4 billion won ($2.99 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)