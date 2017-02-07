GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Feb 7 The South Korean won (KRW=) extended earlier losses on Tuesday as rising political concerns about from European Union drove investor demand for safe-haven assets, pushing the U.S. dollar higher against most Asian currencies.
The won was quoted at 1,144.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,137.9.
South Korean shares finished slightly lower with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.1 percent at 2,075.21 points.
Foreign investors offloaded 161.7 billion won worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.