SEOUL Feb 7 The South Korean won (KRW=) extended earlier losses on Tuesday as rising political concerns about from European Union drove investor demand for safe-haven assets, pushing the U.S. dollar higher against most Asian currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,144.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,137.9.

South Korean shares finished slightly lower with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.1 percent at 2,075.21 points.

Foreign investors offloaded 161.7 billion won worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)