SEOUL Feb 8 South Korean shares fell to a more than three-week closing low on Wednesday, as foreign investor demand for local equities decreased after the won's rally against the U.S. dollar.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,065.08 points, the weakest since Jan. 16.

The South Korean won nudged down and was quoted at 1,147.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade. It was down 0.3 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,144.3.

Offshore investors sold a net 242.6 billion won ($211.56 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)