GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
SEOUL Feb 9 The South Korean won traded in a narrow range on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The won was quoted at 1,145.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,147.2.
Friday's summit between Trump and Abe could have a significant influence on Japan's yen currency, sending ripples to other Asian currencies like the won.
South Korean shares held steady and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,065.88 points.
Offshore investors turned to net buyers later in the session, purchasing 54.8 billion won ($47.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Thursday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.