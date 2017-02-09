* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 9 The South Korean won traded in a narrow range on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The won was quoted at 1,145.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,147.2.

Friday's summit between Trump and Abe could have a significant influence on Japan's yen currency, sending ripples to other Asian currencies like the won.

South Korean shares held steady and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,065.88 points.

Offshore investors turned to net buyers later in the session, purchasing 54.8 billion won ($47.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Thursday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)