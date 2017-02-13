* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 13 The South Korean won ended onshore trade near a two-week low on Monday as North Korea's new missile test launch spooked investors although generally smooth talks between U.S. and Japan leaders lent some support to currencies and shares.

The won was quoted at 1,152.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, slightly lower than Friday's close of 1,150.6 but its weakest close since Feb. 1.

South Korean shares clawed back earlier losses, shrugging off anxieties about special prosecutors summoning Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for the second time to question him about the bribery related to President Park Geun-hye and her old friend's political scandal.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 2,078.65 points.

Foreign investors turned to net buyers, but the purchasing amount was relatively small.

(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)