SEOUL Feb 14 The South Korean won rose rapidly to its highest close in more than three months on Tuesday as exporters aggressively sold off dollars.

The won was quoted at 1,137.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.2 percent versus Monday's close of 1,152.0, the won's strongest close since November 8, 2016.

South Korean shares ended weaker on offshore selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,074.57 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 127.5 billion won ($112.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)