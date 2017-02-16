* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Feb 16 The South Korean won gave
up its earlier gains on Thursday after finance minister Yoo
Il-ho said the ministry was closely monitoring the current
currency volatility, especially in the yen-won cross rate.
The won was quoted at 1,141.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,142.2. It was 10.0090 against the yen, up
0.8 pct at 0645 gmt.
South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,081.84
points.
Foreign investors bought a net 162.6 billion won ($142.60
million) worth of KOSPI shares, which was offset by local
institutions selling 261.7 billion won worth.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)