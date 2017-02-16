* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 16 The South Korean won gave up its earlier gains on Thursday after finance minister Yoo Il-ho said the ministry was closely monitoring the current currency volatility, especially in the yen-won cross rate.

The won was quoted at 1,141.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,142.2. It was 10.0090 against the yen, up 0.8 pct at 0645 gmt.

South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,081.84 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 162.6 billion won ($142.60 million) worth of KOSPI shares, which was offset by local institutions selling 261.7 billion won worth. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)