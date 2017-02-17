* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 17 The South Korean won and shares ended lower on Friday as Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was arrested over his alleged role in the corruption scandal linked to President Park Geun-hye.

The won was quoted at 1,146.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,141.5.

South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,080.58 points.

Shares of Samsung Electronics ended down 0.4 percent. Hotel Shilla finished up 1 percent, erasing its earlier gains.

For the week, the local currency rebounded from last week's losses, gaining 0.4 percent and the KOSPI rose 0.3 percent.

Offshore investors were net sellers for the day, selling 65.5 billion won ($57.15 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)