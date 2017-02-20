* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Feb 20 The South Korean won ended
weaker on Monday in subdued trading as risk-off sentiment
lingered in the market.
The won was quoted at 1,147.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to
Friday's close of 1,146.3.
South Korean shares changed course as foreign investors
turned net buyers later in the session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 2,084.39 points.
Offshore investors bought a net 53.2 billion won ($46.39
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)