SEOUL Feb 20 The South Korean won ended weaker on Monday in subdued trading as risk-off sentiment lingered in the market.

The won was quoted at 1,147.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,146.3.

South Korean shares changed course as foreign investors turned net buyers later in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,084.39 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 53.2 billion won ($46.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)