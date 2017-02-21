* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 21 South Korean shares finished at their highest in more than 19 months on Tuesday as investors turned more optimistic, hoping that an investigation into a political scandal that has engulfed the president and conglomerate Samsung Group is winding down.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 2,102.93 points, its strongest since July 3, 2015.

Offshore investors bought a net 121.3 billion won ($105.93 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,146.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,147.5.

The yield on 10-year and 20-year treasury bonds also rose to multi-month highs. As of 0641 GMT, both were quoted at their highest since early December. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)