* K
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Feb 23 The South Korean won
finished at a more than 15-week high on Thursday, extending
gains on continued month-end dollar-selling from exporters.
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes, which showed
policymakers' caution on rates, also helped to rein in the
dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,137.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,142.6. It was the won's highest close
since Nov. 8, 2016.
South Korean shares held steady with the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,107.63 points
compared to the previous close at 2,106.61.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers and bought a net 32.1
billion won worth of KOSPI shares. They have been net buyers for
a sixth straight session.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)