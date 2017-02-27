* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Feb 27 The South Korean won slipped on Monday as market participants took a cautious stance ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress the next day.

The won was quoted at 1,133.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, dipping from Friday's close of 1,131.5.

South Korean shares also edged down to a near one-week low as offshore investors continued to sell local stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,085.52 points, its lowest level since February 21.

Foreign investors sold a net 225.6 billion won ($199.05 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)