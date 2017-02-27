Sri Lankan shares gain for 3rd day to hit near 4-wk closing high
COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday for the third straight session to hit a near four-week closing high as investors picked up blue chip stocks.
SEOUL Feb 27 The South Korean won slipped on Monday as market participants took a cautious stance ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress the next day.
The won was quoted at 1,133.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, dipping from Friday's close of 1,131.5.
South Korean shares also edged down to a near one-week low as offshore investors continued to sell local stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,085.52 points, its lowest level since February 21.
Foreign investors sold a net 225.6 billion won ($199.05 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, June 16 China's thermal coal futures rallied to a record high on Friday, lifting September futures to a premium over October, as a prolonged hot spell spurred power demand and low water levels dented hopes of higher hydro output, said three industry sources.
By Nicole Pinto June 16 Among Southeast Asian markets, Philippine shares fell the most on Friday, dragged by industrials, while other markets in the region ended flat to lower, as investors continued to digest U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook on interest rates. "The regional currencies were weakening against the dollar after the nudge in U.S. interest rates. I think that is one of the leading indicators on why Asian equities trimmed their gains from morning's trade," said