SEOUL, March 3 South Korean shares hit a near three-week closing low on Friday as investors turned anxious after reports China had ordered tour operators to stop selling trips to Seoul amid rising tensions over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defence system.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.1 percent lower at 2,078.75 points, its lowest since Feb. 14.

For the week, the index declined 0.7 percent, the biggest weekly fall in 17 weeks.

The South Korean won also slid to its lowest closing level in more than four weeks, as probability grew of a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve in March, pushing the dollar higher in the global market.

The won was quoted at 1,156.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest since Feb. 1. It fell 1.3 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,141.6.

The local currency lost 2.2 percent on a weekly basis, posting its biggest weekly loss since early Jan. 2016. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)