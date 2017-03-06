* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, March 6 The South Korean won
weakened for a third straight session on Monday, ending near
five-week lows on increased dollar demand in the wake of
tensions with China over Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S.
missile defence system.
The won was quoted at 1,158.0 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest since Feb. 1. It was
down 0.2 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,156.1.
South Korean shares reversed earlier losses supported by
strong foreign stock purchases.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 2,081.36 points.
Offshore investors bought a net 232.1 billion won ($200.57
million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)