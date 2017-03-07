* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 7 The South Korean won rose sharply on Tuesday as investors sold dollars to book profits on expectation that a potential March Fed rate hike has been fully priced in.

The won was quoted at 1,146.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up nearly 1 percent from Monday's close of 1,158.0.

South Korean shares extended gains into a second session as offshore investors increased purchases.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.6 percent higher at 2,094.05.

Foreign investors bought a net 96.6 billion won ($84.31 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)