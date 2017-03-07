* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, March 7 The South Korean won rose
sharply on Tuesday as investors sold dollars to book profits on
expectation that a potential March Fed rate hike has been fully
priced in.
The won was quoted at 1,146.1 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up nearly 1 percent from
Monday's close of 1,158.0.
South Korean shares extended gains into a second session as
offshore investors increased purchases.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.6 percent higher at 2,094.05.
Foreign investors bought a net 96.6 billion won ($84.31
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)