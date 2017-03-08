* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 8 The South Korean won erased earlier losses and reversed to a near one-week closing high on Wednesday, as investors sold dollars in the later session.

The won was quoted at 1,145.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,146.1.

South Korean shares were steady with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ending up 0.1 percent at 2,095.41 points.

Offshore investors purchased a net 152.1 billion won ($132.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares.