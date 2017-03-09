* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 9 The South Korean won posted its lowest close in nearly five weeks on Thursday as an upbeat private payroll report largely supported the dollar globally.

The won was quoted at 1,158.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.1 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,145.5. It was the lowest close since Feb. 1.

South Korean shares were flat as investors took a cautious stance ahead of big events such as the ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment on Friday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting early next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,091.06, down 0.2 percent from the previous close.

Foreign investors have been net buyers of KOSPI shares for a fourth straight session, purchasing 427 billion won ($369.36 million) worth of equities on Thursday. ($1 = 1,156.0500 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)