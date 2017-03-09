GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
SEOUL, March 9 The South Korean won posted its lowest close in nearly five weeks on Thursday as an upbeat private payroll report largely supported the dollar globally.
The won was quoted at 1,158.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.1 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,145.5. It was the lowest close since Feb. 1.
South Korean shares were flat as investors took a cautious stance ahead of big events such as the ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment on Friday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting early next week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,091.06, down 0.2 percent from the previous close.
Foreign investors have been net buyers of KOSPI shares for a fourth straight session, purchasing 427 billion won ($369.36 million) worth of equities on Thursday. ($1 = 1,156.0500 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.