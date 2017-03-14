* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 14 South Korean shares ended at the highest in more than 20 months on Tuesday, as investors appeared to have put aside for now their concerns about the country's political problems.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,133.78 points, the strongest since May 26, 2015.

Foreign investors marked a seventh straight session of stock purchases, buying a net 401.1 billion won ($349.28 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye faced criticism on Monday over a defiant vow that the truth of her impeachment would be revealed, with the main opposition party urging prosecutors to investigate her quickly.

The South Korean won weakened ahead of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.

The won was quoted at 1,148.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,144.4. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)