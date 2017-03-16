UPDATE 2-CenturyLink's ex-employee alleges fraudulent sales practice - BBG
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, March 16 The South Korean won strengthened to its highest close in more than two weeks on Thursday as market players grew confident that the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates gradually.
The won was quoted at 1,132.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest since Feb. 28. It was up 1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,146.3.
South Korean shares were also supported by Chair Janet Yellen's comments after a Fed policy meeting and reached their strongest closing level in near 23 months.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.8 percent at 2,150.08 points, the highest close since April 27, 2015.
Foreign investors were net buyers for a ninth straight session, purchasing 271.6 billion won ($240.15 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.