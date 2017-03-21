* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 21 South Korean shares soared to a near six-year closing high on Tuesday, aided by investor expectations that companies' first-quarter earnings will be strong.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 2,178.38 points, the highest close since July 8, 2011.

Foreign investors purchased a net 364.6 billion won ($325.78 million) of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won erased earlier gains, snapping past four-day gaining streak.

The won was quoted at 1,120.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, little changed compared to Monday's close of 1,120.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)