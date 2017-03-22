* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 22 South Korean shares and won weakened on Wednesday, pressured by a global sell-off of riskier assets, sparked by concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies and tax initiatives could be delayed.

The local currency managed to erase some losses thanks to offshore demand linked to stock purchases.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down half a percent at 2,168.30 points.

The won was quoted at 1,123.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,120.3. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)