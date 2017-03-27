* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, March 27 The South Korean won
strengthened to its highest close in five months on Monday on
broad weakness in the dollar, while traders suspected the
central bank intervened to stem the won's rise.
The won was quoted at 1,112.8 against the dollar
at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.87 percent compared to
Friday's close and the highest since 1,108.5 on Oct. 11 last
year.
The Bank of Korea was suspected of buying dollars to slow
the won's gains as it hovered near a five-month high, according
to multiple traders.
"I suspect it's the FX authority (taking position) just
below 1,114 won. The won isn't gaining beyond that," a currency
dealer in Seoul said.
The BOK declined to comment on whether authorities
intervened in the currency market, or on the value of the
suspected intervention.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.61 percent at 2,155.66 points, the lowest close in a week
after U.S. stock markets closed down on Friday.
Offshore investors net purchased 36.4 billion won ($32.72
million) worth of shares.
($1 = 1,112.4100 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Kyoungho Lee; Editing by Randy
Fabi)