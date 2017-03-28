* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 28 South Korean shares ended up on Tuesday on hopes companies will report upbeat March-quarter earnings, with the focus squarely on tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s report early next month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,163.31 points.

Foreign investors were net buyers to the tune of a small 10.3 billion won ($9.26 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,113.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost flat from Monday's close of 1,112.8. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)