Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, March 29 The South Korean won eased on Wednesday as the dollar regained strength on upbeat U.S. economic data, but the local currency's further loss was prevented by exporters' month-end dollar selling.
The won was quoted at 1,114.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,113.
South Korean shares edged up supported by stronger U.S. stocks though the gains were capped as foreign investors and institutions offloaded local equities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,167.
Offshore investors sold a net 53 billion won ($47.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares while the institutions offloaded 32.5 billion won worth. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.