SEOUL, March 30 The South Korean won
ended at a near one-week low on Thursday as gains in the dollar
slightly pressured the local currency.
The won was quoted at 1,117.2 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,114.2. It was the lowest closing level
since March 24.
South Korean shares dipped as local investors took profits,
but losses were limited by continued stock purchases from
foreign investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 2,164.65 points.
Offshore investors marked a fourth straight buying session,
purchasing a net 88.5 billion won ($79.23 million) worth of
KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)