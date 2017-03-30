* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 30 The South Korean won ended at a near one-week low on Thursday as gains in the dollar slightly pressured the local currency.

The won was quoted at 1,117.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,114.2. It was the lowest closing level since March 24.

South Korean shares dipped as local investors took profits, but losses were limited by continued stock purchases from foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,164.65 points.

Offshore investors marked a fourth straight buying session, purchasing a net 88.5 billion won ($79.23 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)