SEOUL, April 3 The South Korean won ended higher on Monday with sentiment lifted by news of strong exports in March and on the dollar's continuing weakness.

The won was quoted at 1,115.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.28 percent versus Friday's close of 1,118.4.

It was the strongest closing level since 1,114.2 per dollar seen on March 29.

South Korea's trade data for March published at the weekend showed shipments rose for a fifth straight month, while imports surged at the fastest pace in more than five years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.34 percent at 2,167.51 points, supported by tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics , up 0.58 percent and 1.18 percent each.

Offshore investors ended two straight net buying sessions and sold a net 21.87 billion won ($19.62 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. ($1 = 1,114.4800 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)