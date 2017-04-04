* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 4 The South Korean won ended near a two-week low on Tuesday as risk-off sentiment rose following a suicide bombing in Russia, while investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting later this week.

The won was quoted at 1,121.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,115.3. It was the weakest closing level since March 24.

South Korean shares edged down as selling by foreign investors accelerated.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,161.10 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 101.8 billion won ($90.76 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Vyas Mohan)