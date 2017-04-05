* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 5 South Korean shares were subdued on Wednesday as market players awaited first-quarter corporate earnings and a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,160.85 points, barely changed from the previous close of 2,161.10.

Offshore investors have been sellers for three consecutive sessions, offloading a net 7.6 billion won ($6.76 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won slumped on increased dollar demand as offshore investors continued to dump local equities.

The won was quoted at 1,124.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,121.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)