Nikkei rises to one-week high after BOJ keeps policy steady
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 7 South Korean won and shares edged down to over three-week closing lows on Friday as U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian airbase dented risk-appetite broadly.
The won was quoted at 1,134.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,133.2. It was the won's weakest closing level since March 15.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,151.73 points, the lowest since March 16.
Foreign investors have been net sellers of KOSPI shares for five straight sessions, selling 86.3 billion won ($76.14 million) worth on Friday.
The local currency and the stock market both ended the week down. The won snapped three consecutive weeks of gains, falling 1.4 percent for the week while equities lost 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
June 16 Companies with big operations in Texas's Permian shale region rose sharply in late 2016, but have pulled back in 2017 as oil prices have come under renewed pressure. The following is a list of 10 major Permian players: Name RIC YTD pct P/E ratio change Callon Petroleum CPE.N -29.9 14.1 Centennial Resources CDEV.O -23.8 49.0 Concho Resources CXO.N