SEOUL, April 7 South Korean won and shares edged down to over three-week closing lows on Friday as U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian airbase dented risk-appetite broadly.

The won was quoted at 1,134.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,133.2. It was the won's weakest closing level since March 15.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,151.73 points, the lowest since March 16.

Foreign investors have been net sellers of KOSPI shares for five straight sessions, selling 86.3 billion won ($76.14 million) worth on Friday.

The local currency and the stock market both ended the week down. The won snapped three consecutive weeks of gains, falling 1.4 percent for the week while equities lost 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)