SEOUL, April 10 South Korean shares and the won both stooped to near one-month lows on Monday, pressured by rising geopolitical risks from North Korea's advancing weapons programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 2,133.32 points.

The won was quoted at 1,142.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent from Friday's close of 1,134.5.

Both touched their lowest intraday levels since March 15. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)