CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares and the won weakened to about four-week lows on Tuesday on worries that North Korea could conduct another missile or nuclear test within days, even as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the area.
South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn warned of the risk of "greater provocations" by the North and ordered the military to intensify monitoring activities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,123.85 points, the weakest since March 13.
The won fell 0.3 percent at 1,145.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade compared to Monday's close of 1,142.2. It was the lowest closing level since March 14.
Offshore investors have been net sellers for seven straight session, offloading 126.8 billion won ($110.70 million) worth of KORSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. technology sector fell on Thursday, pulled down by heavyweights including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish analyst research gave investors a reason to take profits on the stock market's recent champion sector.
DUBAI, June 15 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday with Qatar and Dubai rising despite a fall in crude oil prices, while Saudi Arabia's decline was cushioned by hopes it will be put on review for possible emerging market status next week. Riyadh's stock index lost 0.5 percent after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; all but one of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) dropping 3.7 percent.