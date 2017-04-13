* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 13 The South Korean won
ended at more than a one-week high on Thursday and stocks jumped
after the Bank of Korea raised its economic growth outlook for
this year, helping to offset worries about risks from North
Korea.
The central bank raised its growth outlook to 2.6 percent
from the previous 2.5 percent at a meeting earlier in the day,
while keeping interest rates unchanged as expected.
U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the dollar is
"getting too strong" weighed on the greenback, giving additional
boost to the won.
The won stood at 1,129.7 against the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1 percent compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,141.4. It was the highest closing level
since April 5.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.9 percent at 2,148.61 points.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the day and sold a
net 40.4 billion won ($35.77 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
While U.S. President Donald Trump has put North Korea on
notice that he won't tolerate provocative actions, and has sent
a carrier group towards the peninsula, U.S. officials have said
his administration was focusing its strategy on tougher economic
sanctions.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)